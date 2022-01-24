Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $367.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.90 and its 200 day moving average is $368.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

