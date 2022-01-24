Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Atkore stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

