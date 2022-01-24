Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,689 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $104.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

