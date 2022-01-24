Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.09

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 23272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEXAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

