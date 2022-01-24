Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $617.10

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $617.10, but opened at $638.50. Atrion shares last traded at $638.00, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $701.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

