AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,757.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,622 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.41. 708,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,075,359. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

