Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $114.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 1325234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.87).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.35.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

