Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.10.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin bought 29,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.82 per share, with a total value of C$835,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,781,767.68. Also, Senior Officer Neil Solomons bought 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$559,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 157,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,266.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.