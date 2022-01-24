Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 195779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

