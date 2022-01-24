Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

