Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). Approximately 181,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 22,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

The company has a market cap of £11.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

