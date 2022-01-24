Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 12.2%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price was down 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 48,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 821,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

