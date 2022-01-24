AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,942.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,969.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,769.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

