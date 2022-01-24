Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.28

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.28 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 2438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

