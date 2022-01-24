Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 791.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $819,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

