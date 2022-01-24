Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.09

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 3909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

