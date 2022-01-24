Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 359530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
