Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 359530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

