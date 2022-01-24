AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.22

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Get AvePoint alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.