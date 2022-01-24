Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)’s share price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.99. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avidbank alerts:

The company has a market cap of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.