Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.39

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 286445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $714.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.