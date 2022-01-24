Aviva PLC Acquires 24,154 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.24% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 236,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $182.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

