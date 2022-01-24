Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $69.03 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.