Aviva PLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

