Aviva PLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.