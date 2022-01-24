Aviva PLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $353.35 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $221.58 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

