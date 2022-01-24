Aviva PLC Has $15.47 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.91 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.