Aviva PLC Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,668 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.