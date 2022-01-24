Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.