Aviva PLC Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

