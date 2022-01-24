Aviva PLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $427.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.96.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

