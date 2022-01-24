Aviva PLC Purchases 36,914 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 75,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $79.29 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.