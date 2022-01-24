Aviva PLC Purchases 5,251 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

