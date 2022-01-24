Aviva PLC Purchases 7,201 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

