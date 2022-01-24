Aviva PLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $90.99 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

