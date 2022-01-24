Aviva PLC Sells 16,187 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $150.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

