Aviva PLC Sells 19,535 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

