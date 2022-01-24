Aviva PLC Sells 20,447 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,447 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 22.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.54 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

