Aviva PLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

