Aviva PLC Sells 40,002 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

MET stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

