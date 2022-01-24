Aviva PLC Sells 7,468 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

