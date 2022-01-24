Aviva PLC Sells 8,431 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

