Aviva PLC Trims Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,861 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

