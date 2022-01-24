Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

