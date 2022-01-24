Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.