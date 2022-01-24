AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $4,809,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.