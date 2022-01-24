AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 40.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 268.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.