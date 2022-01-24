aWSB Reaches Market Cap of $187,819.97 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $187,819.97 and $18,094.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.72 or 0.00084828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

