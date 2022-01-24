Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

