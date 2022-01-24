Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 73.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.