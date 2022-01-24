AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $188,502.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006062 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

